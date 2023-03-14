8,102 Shares in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kaman by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kaman by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Kaman Stock Down 5.1 %

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Kaman stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.19%.

About Kaman

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.