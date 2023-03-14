8,102 Shares in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kaman in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the first quarter worth $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the third quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kaman by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter worth $74,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Kaman stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $621.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.19%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

