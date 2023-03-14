9,182 Shares in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 163,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.51. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

