9,233 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

