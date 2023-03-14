9,537 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. M3F Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 153,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 575,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE HTH opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

