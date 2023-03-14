Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Stories

