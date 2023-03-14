AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Holdings Decreased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $965.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 9.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASIX. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Stories

