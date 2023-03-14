Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after buying an additional 178,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 78,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alector Stock Performance

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $86,345. Company insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

ALEC stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.83.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

