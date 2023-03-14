Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,774.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,642 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,731.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,615,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

