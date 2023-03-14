Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is First Manhattan Co.’s 10th Largest Position

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,329,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 297,516 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $376,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 53,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 13,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 31,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 11,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $947.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

