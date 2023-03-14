Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Flossbach Von Storch AG’s 4th Largest Position

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,003,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,129,007 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,017,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $947.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.