Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.1% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $947.15 billion, a PE ratio of -344.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.