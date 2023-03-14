Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,928,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $330,882,000 after acquiring an additional 493,950 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 498,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,307,000 after buying an additional 209,613 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 53,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

