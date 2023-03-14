Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,928,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $330,882,000 after acquiring an additional 493,950 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 498,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,307,000 after buying an additional 209,613 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 53,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
