Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amedisys by 331.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $179.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

