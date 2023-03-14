Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bison Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Up 1.3 %

Apple stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.41. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

