Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.3 %

AAPL opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $145.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

