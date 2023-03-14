ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Holdings Decreased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

ArcBest Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

ArcBest Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.