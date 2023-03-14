Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 517.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 126,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVID shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

