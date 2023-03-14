Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.87 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

