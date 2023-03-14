Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.69 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,623,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $36,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 52,435 shares of company stock worth $1,141,039. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACW stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

