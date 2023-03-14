Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

