BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,727 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $60,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $222.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.89. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.22) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGNE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total value of $1,689,190.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,668 shares of company stock worth $18,469,758. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

