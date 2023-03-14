BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Position Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in BGC Partners by 12.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $5,824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BGC Partners by 290.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BGC Partners by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

BGCP stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.61. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 47.25%. The business had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

