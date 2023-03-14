Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $71,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.4 %

BSX opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,682 shares of company stock worth $5,782,324 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.