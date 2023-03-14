Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,850,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $71,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,682 shares of company stock worth $5,782,324 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.4 %

BSX opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.