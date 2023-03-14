Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $2.12 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,375.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 380,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,355,000 after buying an additional 361,076 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.8% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 678,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,851,000 after buying an additional 645,052 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,405,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 277,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 235,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

