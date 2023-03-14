Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 957,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $56,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 76.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

