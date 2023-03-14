Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. reduced its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 97.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 843,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 162.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.