Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 737 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.1 %

MSFT opened at $253.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

