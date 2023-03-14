Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,873 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 4.7% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $594.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.20. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.82%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.