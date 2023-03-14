Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $7.10 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,808.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 220,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $202,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 1,898.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,861.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

