Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Takes $4.61 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.41. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.