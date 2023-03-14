Coatue Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,677 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 811,390 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 199.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $253.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

