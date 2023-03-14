Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $58,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,982 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $5,770,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $3,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $152.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day moving average of $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

