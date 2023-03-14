Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Position Lifted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average is $117.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $152.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

