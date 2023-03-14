CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,253 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 2.3% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 710,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

