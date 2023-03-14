Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 11.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Constellium stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Constellium SE has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

