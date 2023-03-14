Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,181,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,666,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 517.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after buying an additional 1,226,857 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Constellium by 17.1% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after buying an additional 730,497 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Constellium by 437.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 877,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 713,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Constellium by 303.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 504,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

