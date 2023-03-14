Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 354,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $64,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp Profile

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.07.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.