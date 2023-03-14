Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

