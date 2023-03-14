Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOMO. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 713.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Domo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domo Price Performance

In related news, Director John R. Pestana bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Domo Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.