Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,856,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113,122 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $69,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $64,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

