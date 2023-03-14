Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 14,215 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $947.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
