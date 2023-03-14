Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 14,215 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $947.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

