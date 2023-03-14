EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,752 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $55,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $169.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

