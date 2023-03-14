Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $398,000 Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 153.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,061,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,530,000 after acquiring an additional 202,909 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.447 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

