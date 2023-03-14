Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $374,000 in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 1.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Citi Trends by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 45.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Citi Trends Company Profile

CTRN stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.28. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

