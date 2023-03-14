Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,406 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,195. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Z opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

