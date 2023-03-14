Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 67,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $939.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $190,860. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.