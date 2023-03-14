Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,410 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,253 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $72,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Welltower by 243.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 936,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

NYSE WELL opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 216.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.50%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

