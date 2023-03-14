Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,490 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 921,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $758,456. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.